Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $79,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

