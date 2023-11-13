Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 344.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,978. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.