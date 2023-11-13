Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

CADL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Candel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

