Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,646 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,152 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $192,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Adobe stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.36. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $598.14. The company has a market capitalization of $270.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.