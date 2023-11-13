Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 276,137 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,137 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of CBRE Group worth $373,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.