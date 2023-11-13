Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,932 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,932 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of AON worth $433,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

