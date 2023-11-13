Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Ecolab worth $339,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

