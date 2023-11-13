Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Moody’s worth $186,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,739. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.70. 160,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

