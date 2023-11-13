Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 263,477 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Brunswick worth $382,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Up 0.2 %

Brunswick stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 82,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.