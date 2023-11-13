Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 67,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of BlackRock worth $345,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

BLK stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $663.65. 128,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,205. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $651.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.86.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.