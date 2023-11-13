Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 75,571 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Autodesk worth $258,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.69. The company had a trading volume of 198,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,948. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

