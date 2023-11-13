Cantillon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,157 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of CDW worth $266,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CDW by 373.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,345,000 after purchasing an additional 689,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.79. The stock had a trading volume of 115,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,141. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

