Cantillon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,018 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $344,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.20. 943,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.82 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

