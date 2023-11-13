Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $131.11 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Credit Acceptance worth $131,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CACC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.39. 4,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,084. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.91 and a 200-day moving average of $476.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.38.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

