Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $416.79 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 231,602 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of IQVIA worth $416,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.89. 269,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

