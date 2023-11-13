Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $908.82 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 6.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Broadcom worth $908,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $946.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $828.22. The company has a market capitalization of $390.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $503.14 and a one year high of $958.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.