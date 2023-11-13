Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,457 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $443,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.91. 163,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.