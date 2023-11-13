Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202,676 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $343,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,986,499. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

