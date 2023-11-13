Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,946 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,946 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 6.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of S&P Global worth $871,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.55. The stock had a trading volume of 361,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.