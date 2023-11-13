Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,126 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,126 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Visa worth $556,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V remained flat at $245.25 during trading hours on Monday. 1,166,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,945. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.62. The company has a market capitalization of $456.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

