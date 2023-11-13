Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 304,968 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304,968 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $310,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.71. 351,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,989. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

