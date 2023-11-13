Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,955 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of American Tower worth $363,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,228. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

