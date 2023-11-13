Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,527 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ferguson worth $186,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 226,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,527. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.