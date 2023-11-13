Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) is Souders Financial Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,944 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 1.65% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,537,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,744. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.