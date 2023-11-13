Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Position Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,311 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 3.44% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,580.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 213,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

