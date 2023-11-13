Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.65% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 696,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $27.10. 353,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

