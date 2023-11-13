Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.45% of Carlisle Companies worth $58,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

CSL traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $269.26. 36,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $289.12. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

