Carlisle Companies Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $17.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $268.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

