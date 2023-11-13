Carlisle Companies Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $17.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $268.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
