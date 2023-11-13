Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 443 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.76. 925,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,522. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

