Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.10. 160,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

