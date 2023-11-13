Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.38. 355,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,486. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

