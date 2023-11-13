Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 569 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. 11,790,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,248,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

