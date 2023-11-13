Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,698. The firm has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

