Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IJR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. 2,200,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
