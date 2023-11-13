Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $288.64. 350,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,329. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

