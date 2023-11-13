Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises approximately 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $206,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.52. 159,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

