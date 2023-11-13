Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $20.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 366.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,981 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

