Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 201,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 748,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,769.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.59. 127,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.75 and a 12-month high of $312.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.