Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $183.59. 212,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,890. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

