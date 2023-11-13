Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 259,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,355. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

