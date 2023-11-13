Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $206.83. 267,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,593. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.