Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.32. 13,943,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,995,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.