Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 13.0% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,506 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.