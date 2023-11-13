Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.17. Central Puerto shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 3,986 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $908.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.78 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

