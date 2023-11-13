CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$155.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.18.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Stock Up 0.3 %

CGI Company Profile

GIB.A stock opened at C$137.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a 52-week low of C$110.00 and a 52-week high of C$142.31.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.