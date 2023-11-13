Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the October 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.