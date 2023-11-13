Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loews Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 865,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

