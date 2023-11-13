Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,553. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $271.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

