Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $196,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.46. 1,609,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

