Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 49,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 30.0% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chevron by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.